Texas Responded to Biden’s Open Borders DOJ with More Razor Wire

The corrupt federal government, flooding the country with unvetted people from all over the world, has taken on Texas, demanding they remove the razor wire that prevents some people coming illegally from getting into the country.

Texas took over 2 1/2 miles of park that abuts the Rio Grande to keep Border Patrol from cutting the razor wire.

Biden’s corrupt DHS demanded that Texas vacate the park in Eagle Pass with a cease and desist letter. Texas refused. What they did do is put more razor wire down and install fencing.

There are so many foreigners now in Texas that it’s become a majority-minority state. The people coming in are needy, and some are terrorists and criminals. Other governors should follow suit.

Not only did Texas defy the Biden admin’s deadline to open Shelby Park to the feds — right now it is installing even more razor wire and fencing. pic.twitter.com/ZLoB299ZOE — Matt Finn (@MattFinnFNC) January 18, 2024

According to Chris Olivarez, the spokesperson with the Texas Department of Public Safety, they are arresting illegals for criminal trespass, as Gov. Abbott said in a declaration.

Troopers are enforcing criminal trespass on single adult men and women.

The State of Texas will maintain a proactive posture in curbing illegal border crossings between the ports of entry, a declaration read.

Texas refuses to surrender migrant-packed Shelby Park to federal authorities. We don’t know what happens to the illegals once they are arrested. Are they deported?

Watch:

Texas beginning arrests of illegal immigrants for criminal trespass in Eagle Pass in the city park the state recently kicked the Feds out of & seized control of. Biden admin gave Texas a deadline of today to allow Border Patrol back in. TX declined – and is now making arrests. https://t.co/ygpBBDcxHp — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) January 18, 2024

What kind of country allows open borders, endangering national security?

The Border Patrol Union wrote on X, “Instead of suing the State of TX for trying to protect themselves, Biden Admin should immediately call to thank them for their assistance at the border & apologize for falsely accusing them of killing people. BP agents are still waiting for an apology as well. Phone lines are open.”

The evil Biden administration, which aids and abets child sex trafficking and drug trafficking, lied about the deaths of an alien mother and her two children, blaming the DPS for not allowing the Border Patrol to save them. As it happens, the DPS knew nothing about it, and the family died before the DPS was on the scene.

The Border Union responded, “Anything put out by the Biden Admin about our border should immediately be considered propagandistic crap until such time as they actually say something that’s true. From falsely accusing BP agents of “strappings” to blaming TX for 3 drownings, these people are incorrigible.”

At the same time, we have the lunatics in Boston who released an illegal crosser from Haiti who raped a handicapped person. ICE found him and rearrested him.

Other cultures, many of which are pouring in, have serious rape cultures. They think nothing of women. So, all you liberal women fighting for women’s rights, start here.

NEW: An illegal immigrant from Haiti charged with raping a developmentally disabled person in Boston was released from jail into the community after the sanctuary jurisdiction in Dorchester refused to honor ICE’s detainer request. ICE in Boston just found & rearrested him, and… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) January 18, 2024

Speaking of rape cultures, listen to the Sheik:

