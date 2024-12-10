Derek Chauvin Is Seeking to Have His Conviction Overturned

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, convicted in the death of George Floyd, is seeking to have his conviction overturned or to receive a new trial. People online suggest there was racial bias in the case.

The case was only about race. Al Sharpton did the usual race-baiting, and Black Lives Matter rioted and protested. Rep. Maxine Watters called for riots if Chauvin wasn’t convicted of murder.

A Chauvin juror who promised impartiality was and is an activist. He runs a podcast and said people should serve on juries to “spark” change. In addition, he was photographed in a BLM-George Floyd shirt in 2020.

The Post Millennial reported that Juror #52 Brandon Mitchell told the court that he had no prior knowledge of the George Floyd civil case but was photographed the previous August before wearing a shirt that read “Get your knee off our necks” and “BLM.”

On April 29, Mitchell told Law & Crime Network that the jury “definitely figured out manslaughter within the first hour, right away,” adding that “third-degree took maybe three and a half hours, second-degree murder we figured out maybe thirty, forty-five minutes.

Officer Tao’s Trial

The following information was originally revealed during Officer Tao’s trial .

One of the four officers involved, Officer Tou Thao, presented a defense in the death of George Floyd that showed Dr. Andrew Baker, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner, was coerced into claiming George Floyd suffered neck compressions.

Before meeting with the State, Dr. Baker told the defendant and his lawyers that “[t]he autopsy revealed no physical evidence suggesting that Mr. Floyd died of asphyxiation. Mr. Floyd did not exhibit signs of petechiae, damage to his airways or thyroid, brain bleeding, bone injuries, or internal bruising.”

On Friday, May 29, 2020, the Complaint stated that the full report of the ME was pending but that the preliminary findings “revealed no physical findings that support a diagnosis of traumatic asphyxia or strangulation.” See Complaint in State v. Chauvin (27-CR-20-12646).

In the final report, his blood concentration level of the powerful street opioid fentanyl was three or four times the level known to cause “fatalities.” Floyd also had speed and marijuana in his system.

Urinalysis of suspect George Floyd reveals he had 86 ng/mL of “free morphine” in his system — which the autopsy report states is “commonly found as the result of heroin use.”

He also had heart disease and COVID.

The first arresting officer on the scene saw “foam” around Mr. Floyd’s mouth and asked him if he was “on anything.”

There was evidence he admitted to swallowing a boatload of drugs when the police arrived.

You should also know that two of the officers convicted are minorities; one was on the job for two weeks, and another was on for hours.

THE PLAN

Vince Everett Ellison told Tucker:

“[BLM is] going to look over all the black-on-black violence. They’re going to look over all the black men killing black men. They’re going to look over all the snatch and grabs and all the burning and all the fighting and looting and acting a fool, and they’re going to find one crazy white cop that’s going to do something to some crazy black man, and then they’re going to try to burn this country down for it. That’s their plan.”

