Sen. Feinstein Cedes Financial Power of Attorney to Her Kid, Spends Billions in Congress

by James S. Soviero

California Sen. Dianne Feinstein has ceded financial power of attorney to her daughter — even as she continues to serve in Congress. At the age of 90, she is the oldest member in that body.

Feinstein, who has represented California for over 30 years, announced earlier this year that she would not seek re-election in 2024. Several longtime colleagues have leaked to the press that her mental acuity has significantly declined.

After recovering from shingles and being away from her “job” for several months, she returned to Washington in May but seemed confused when confronted by reporters about her long absence, insisting that she had not left Congress to recover from the illness but had been there voting the whole time.

Last week, a colleague prompted the former San Francisco mayor several times to say “aye” when it was her turn to cast her vote on the $831.781 billion Defense Appropriations Bill during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing. She couldn’t be trusted to manage her own financial decisions but was just fine taking directions from an unelected staffer regarding spending almost one trillion dollars of taxpayer money.

So now Feinstein joins fellow Dems Sen. John Fetterman and Pres. Joe Biden, as people in the highest positions of government who are cognitively incapable of managing everyday legislative responsibilities or handling even their very own, most basic, personal needs.

The video of a badly confused Sen. Feinstein repeatedly being told how to vote on a massive spending package is just the latest example of why there should be term limits.Sadly, as long as Biden and Fetterman remain in office, we’ll have plenty of other frightening reminders.

Biden has dementia. Fetterman’s brain non-functioning. Feinstein, stroke victim, totally confused. How can we go on as a nation if people vote for this? pic.twitter.com/kqdpJZGRDD — Colette Harrington (@sweetcarolinatv) July 27, 2023

