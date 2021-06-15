Sen. Feinstein gets an award from a CCP front group for her lifetime work



















Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D., Calif.) last week quietly accepted a lifetime achievement award from a foundation with deep ties to a Chinese Communist Party front group, the free beacon reports.

The George H.W. Bush Foundation for U.S.-China Relations honored Feinstein for her commitment to “a robust and mutually beneficial U.S.-China relationship.”

The group is heavily funded by the China-U.S. Exchange Foundation, a Hong Kong-based think tank considered a key player in the Chinese Communist Party’s united front propaganda system.

Axios reported last week that the Exchange Foundation gave the Bush foundation a five-year, $5 million grant in 2019 to promote ties between the United States and China.

NEIL BUSH’S CCP TIES

CIA Director William Burns testified at his February confirmation hearing that he was concerned the Foundation serves as an influence agent for the Chinese government.

That is becoming true of all international corporations doing business in China.

One of H.W. Bush’s five children, Neil Bush, runs the Foundation and has stood with China against Hong Kong.

FEINSTEIN IS A CCP FAN

Feinstein is a CCP champion. She said last year that China was “growing into a respectable nation” and cautioned against holding China accountable for the coronavirus pandemic.

Aside from the Chinese spy who worked for her for twenty years as a top aide, and who is still in the country, her husband made a lot of money with China. He made the money as she promoted the CCP in the Senate.

As mayor of San Francisco, she established a “sister city” relationship with Shanghai, and it was a robust relationship by all accounts. She took her husband Richard Blum to China on a trip. They both formed a tight relationship to Shanghai Mayor Jiang Zemin.

Both Feinstein and Jiang rose to the highest levels in their careers and, as Jiang initiated a brutal crackdown against practitioners of Falun Gong, including mass imprisonments, beatings, torture, rape, organ harvesting, and murder, and engaging in alleged human rights atrocities against Tibetans. Feinstein never renounced her friendship with Jiang, in spite of these acts, The Federalist reports.

They even visited each other in the U.S. and China.

Feinstein and her husband dined with President Jiang in Zhongnanhai in Mao Zedong’s residence. They allegedly slept in his bed.

She pushed increased trade with China.

Her relentless support for increased trade with China continues even now, despite the fact that it hurts the American worker.

Related

















