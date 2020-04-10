Declassifed footnotes show Comey’s FBI always knew the dossier was Russian disinformation

CBS News reporter Catherine Herridge posted on Twitter an April 2nd letter from the DOJ that was in response to Senators Ron Johnson and Chuck Grassley calling for the DOJ to declassify four key footnotes in Inspector General Horowitz’s report.
Chairman of the Senate Homeland Security Committee Ron Johnson and Chairman of the Senate Finance Committee Chuck Grassley Tuesday sent a letter to Attorney General Bill Barr asking him to declassify the footnotes in IG Horowitz’s report on FISA abuse.
The Senators stated that the classified footnotes contradict what is publicly available in Horowitz’s report related to Crossfire Hurricane, the baseless intelligence probe into Trump’s campaign in July of 2016.
Grassley and Johnson wrote, “The American people have a right to know what is contained within these four footnotes and, without that knowledge, they will not have a full picture as to what happened during the Crossfire Hurricane investigation.”
The DOJ declassified three footnotes with minimal redactions and kept the fourth footnote completely blacked out citing, “unique and significant concerns.”
The redacted information refers to information received by a member of the Crossfire Hurricane team regarding possible previous attempts by a foreign government to penetrate and research a company or individuals associated with Christopher Steele,” Herridge reported.
One declassified footnote revealed Comey’s FBI knew the Hillary Clinton-funded Steele dossier was Russian disinformation — but they used it anyway to spy on Trump’s campaign.
THE HERRIDGE TWEETS
“The (redacted) stated that it did not have high confidence in this subset of Steele’s reporting and ASSESSED that the referenced subset was part of a Russian disinformation campaign to denigrate US foreign relations” — Catherine Herridge wrote on Twitter.
#FISA @ChuckGrassley who pushed for declassification footnotes with @SenRonJohnson issued this statement “FBI Ignored Early Warnings that Debunked Anti-Trump Dossier was Russian Disinformation
Declassified footnotes…reveal faulty predicate in Russia probe @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/oc3rEjYGWZ
— Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) April 10, 2020
#FISA READ FULL footnote 302 Steele dossier sub-source “According to a document circulated among Crossfire Hurricane team members and supervisors in early October 2016, Person 1 had historical contact with persons and entities suspected of being linked to RIS (Russian Intel)… pic.twitter.com/VxIX4dQ6zH
— Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) April 10, 2020
…In addition, in late December 2016, Department Attorney Bruce Ohr told SSA 1 that he had met with Glenn Simpson (Fusion GPS) and that Simpson had assessed that Person 1 was a RIS (Russian intel) officer who was central in connecting Trump to Russia.” @CBSNews #MyHighlighter pic.twitter.com/xJxv04zPSI
— Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) April 10, 2020
#FISA READ footnote 350 FBI effort to verify Steele Dossier “The (redacted) stated that it did not have high confidence in this subset of Steele’s reporting and ASSESSED that the referenced subset was part of a Russian disinformation campaign to denigrate US foreign relations” pic.twitter.com/7aVvNkx3BV
— Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) April 10, 2020
…the redacted information refers to information received by a member of the Crossfire Hurricane team regarding possible previous attempts by a foreign government to penetrate and research a company or individuals associated with Christopher Steele.” READ #MyHighlighter pic.twitter.com/Y4imYy6V9E
— Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) April 10, 2020
WHAT WILL BILL BARR DO?
Attorney General Bill Barr told Fox News host Laura Ingraham in an interview this week that there was “no basis” for the FBI’s ‘Crossfire Hurricane’ investigation into then-candidate Donald Trump. He said that what happened to Trump was “one of the greatest travesties in American history.”
Even more alarming was the pattern of events after the campaign to sabotage Trump’s presidency.
“Without any basis, they started this investigation of his campaign and more concerning actually is what happened after the campaign, the whole pattern of events while he was president…uh…to sabotage the presidency and I think that…uh…or at least had the effect of sabotaging the presidency,” he said.
It was a coup, not a conspiracy theory.
Watch:
@TomFitton, quote, “Obama knew. Clinton knew. Biden knew. Comey knew. Brennan knew. McCabe knew. Strzok knew. Clapper knew. Rosenstein knew. FBI knew. DOJ knew. CIA knew. State knew. They all knew
@RealDonaldTrump was innocent but they smeared and spied on him. Worst scandal in our nation’s history.” WHY AREN’T THESE PEOPLE CHARGED WITH SEDITION & PERJURY???
