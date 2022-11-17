Sen. Grassley Alleges Widespread Sexual Misconduct in the FBI

Senator Grassley alleges widespread sexual misconduct at the FBI. He sent a letter on October 5th to the FBI and the DOJ about Republican and Democrat agents who retired or resigned from the FBI to avoid punishment. Based on whistleblower disclosures, the Senate Judiciary found 665 FBI employees were involved between 2004 and 2020 in one document alone.

Another document shows the FBI knows of higher-graded employees receiving lower punishment than lower-graded employees for similar misconduct.

Remember that this is our supreme law enforcement agency that won’t respond to sexual misconduct allegations. And they won’t punish them according to the law.

The second document shows a systemic failure within the Justice Department and the FBI. They did not put a stop to sexual harassment and other misconduct. The document shows a failure to sufficiently punish employees for that same misconduct.

Senator Grassley asked the DOJ and FBI for more data and for them to explain themselves. The arrogant administrators didn’t even respond.

Grassley referred it to the Inspector General and has joined up with Senator Durban to continue these bipartisan investigations.

Watch:

Those are only the ones they know about!

In Grassley’s letter, he states that it is possible that even more than 665 FBI personnel could have been involved. How many escaped punishment for sexual misconduct in the good ole boys or girls network?

“It’s been alleged to my office that the data involved an element of sexual misconduct, which comports with the purpose of the Javelin review that was done because of the Associated Press article,” the letter states. “That document is attached to this letter.”

“Importantly, the document notes, ‘[t]his dataset does not include retirements or resignations which occurred during an ongoing misconduct investigation or prior to the initiation of a formal investigation.’ In other words, it appears that the number of retirements and resignations could be much higher than 665 individuals,” the letter continued.

Related