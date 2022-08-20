Biden Unilaterally Sends Another $800B in Military Aid to Ukraine

Biden is unilaterally sending another $800 billion to Ukraine for military aid. Where are those ladies in pink who used to run around pretending they were opposed to war?

This is allegedly okay because it’s now called “security aid.” All of our weapons are being depleted.

How doe she have this authority? Biden acts like a dictator.

According to Reuters, Biden would authorize the assistance using his Presidential Drawdown Authority, which allows the president to authorize the transfer of excess weapons from U.S. stocks.

The sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that an announcement could slip into next week, cautioning that weapons packages can change in value before they are announced.

The White House declined to comment. Convenient.

It’s hard to keep track of all the weapons and cash we’ve sent to the black hole in Ukraine. On August 8th, Biden announced that he was sending $5.5 billion to Ukraine, $4.5 billion in so-called humanitarian assistance, and $1 billion in military aid. Keep in mind that there is zero oversight and Ukraine is corrupt with a huge black market. We know from the Pentagon that much of what we send ends up in the black market.

On July 12th, we heard Biden was sending $1.7 billion to Ukraine.

Ukraine wants $750 billion to rebuild when they aren’t even negligibly close to winning. On July 11th, $400 million in weapons was sent. In May, we sent $40 billion, and Mitch McConnell said there is nothing more important right now than Ukraine. He led on this, and no one followed.

That’s not even all of it, but you see where this is going, don’t you?

it’s all being spent by the people behind the curtain.

