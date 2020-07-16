Sen Hawley asked DOJ to probe civil rights abuse of the McCloskeys

Senator Josh Hawley has asked the Department of Justice to launch a civil rights investigation into the St. Louis Circuit Attorneys Office after they targeted the McCloskeys for exercising their constitutionally protected rights.

The McCloskeys waved guns around when they were frightened by a mob of mostly white Black Lives Matter. They are legal gun owners and what they did was perfectly legal. The mob trespassed and threatened to kill them, their dog, and burn their house down.

The Twitter mob and local left-wing papers are calling for the prosecution of the McCloskeys. Mr. McCloskey told Tucker Carlson he expected to be prosecuted.

This morning I have asked the Department of Justice to open a civil rights investigation into the St Louis Circuit Attorneys Office. Targeting law abiding citizens who exercise constitutionally protected rights for investigation & prosecution is an abuse of power https://t.co/lg9GbisWgd — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) July 16, 2020