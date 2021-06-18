Sen Johnson eyes suspicious footage of January 6th Capitol riots



















There is another stunning American Greatness article from Julie Kelly reported at American Greatness. We have a summary here but her article has far more detail.

First of all, Judge Amit Mehta said no one let protesters into the Capitol building on January 6 during a pre-trial detention hearing on Friday, Julie Kelly reported.

And the DoJ continues to call for jail for nonviolent offenders before they have even had a trial.

“No one was let in,” Obama Judge Mehta told the lawyer representing Jason Dolan, an alleged Oath Keeper and former U.S. Marine with no criminal record.

Julie Kelly sort of gives Judge Mehta the benefit of the doubt because so much of the video is concealed by the DoJ. However, we find it hard to believe that Mehta doesn’t know protesters were let into the building. There are several available videos that do show police officers ushering protesters toward the building and allowing them into the Capitol.

Watch these two clips:

The Justice Department has 14,000 hours of surveillance footage under seal. They claim the recordings are “highly sensitive” government material. No one has been allowed to see them.

Ms. Kelly said some lawmakers are being allowed to view the videos. One who will be allowed to view them is Senator Ron Johnson (R-Wis). He is the ranking member of the Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations.

Johnson’s office already flagged some footage that could undermine the narrative of ‘insurrectionists breaking into the building without permission, Ms. Kelly says.

SUSPICIOUS FOOTAGE

In a letter to acting U.S. Capitol Police chief Yogananda Pittman last week, Johnson said several individuals entered around 2:30 p.m.—right before more than 300 protesters entered the building through doors on the upper west terrace.

Moments before, according to Johnson’s letter, an “unauthorized” person tried unsuccessfully to open a set of double doors.

Five people returned to the double doors shortly thereafter and walked past a USCP officer.

“The security footage, which did not include audio, appeared to show the police officer gesturing toward the doors as these individuals walked past him. Once at the double doors, one of the five individuals pushed the left door’s crash bar and this time, it opened. All five individuals exited the building at approximately 2:33 p.m.”

But the last person to leave left the door ajar, “allowing people from the outside of the building to gain entry into the Capitol. At 2:34 p.m., as people began to enter through this door, the police officer who was in the vicinity of this door one minute earlier, walked into another hallway away from this door and out of the view of the security camera.” For nearly 15 minutes, Johnson estimates, 309 people entered the Capitol building while law enforcement did little to stop them.

The video in question also captured the moment a USCP officer shot and killed Ashli Babbitt, an unarmed female Air Force veteran.

“[A]round the time that Ashli Babbitt was shot, security footage showed one of the five police officers at this upper west terrace doorway looking over his shoulder toward the interior of the Capitol building. At that point, this officer appeared to say something to another officer standing in front of him. Both officers, followed by their three other colleagues, appeared to slowly retreat from the doorway, allowing a surge of people to, once again, enter the building.”

Ms. Kelly asks, “So, who were the mystery men? If they were “unauthorized,” the individuals couldn’t have been congressional staffers or USCP officers…”

There Is Other Strange Footage That We Found That Requires Answers

Like this:

