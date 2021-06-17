Killadelphia breaks its homicide record



















Killadelphia is breaking all records in homicides with its Soros-funded DA in charge. He’s a favorite of gangs and other criminals. He doesn’t believe in keeping criminals in prison and hates the police.

In 2014, 248 people died, but 250 already died by June of this year.

If our Founding Fathers could see what has become of Philadelphia, what do you think they would say? It once was the largest and most important city in the colonies. It’s now known for murders, looting, gangs, arson, and other assorted crimes.

Since District Attorney Larry Krasner has taken office, homicides are up 40%. It’s what Democrat Philadelphians want. He just won his primary.

