AG Garland will hunt down political adversaries over ‘hateful ideology’



















Attorney General Merrick Garland is far worse than anyone anticipated and, gratefully, thanks to McConnell, Garland is not on the Supreme Court. Unfortunately, however, he is at least temporarily in a dangerous position. Give his lack of adherence to the Constitution he swore to uphold, he is a very dangerous man.

Since his nomination hearing and this week, he has repeated the lie that white supremacy is the number one problem in this country.

He never defines white supremacy or gives us the names of those who are allegedly threatening the nation.

“The top domestic violent extremist threat we face comes from racially or ethnically motivated violent extremists, specifically those who advocate for the superiority of the white race.” Listen to AG Merrick Garland’s opening statement: pic.twitter.com/oLBlLvCYu4 — Senate Democrats (@SenateDems) May 12, 2021

In his address this week, he made it clear he is leading a national strategy to purge the nation of these so-called domestic terrorists. As we suspected, he is using every intelligence agency, State, and others, and the tools they have available, to end this alleged threat.

He claims this plan will not tolerate political bias.

“We must not only bring our federal resources to bear. We must adopt a broader, societal response to tackle the problem’s deeper roots.” Garland claims he won’t politicize this momentous undertaking — “espousing a hateful ideology is not unlawful. We do not investigate individuals for their First Amendment-protected activities.”

Yet, he made it clear he is joining with the totally biased Big Tech industry in rooting out alleged domestic threats.

He said at one point, “The technology sector is particularly important to countering terrorist abuse of internet-based communication platforms to recruit, incite, plot attacks, and foment hatred.”

“FOMENT HATRED?” He said, “FOMENT HATRED?”

But, but, he said, “hateful ideology is not unlawful…we do not investigate individuals for their First Amendment-protected activities.”

He is a liar and he is going right for the jugular of the First Amendment with this hate speech assault.

Who gets to define hate speech? Zuckerberg? Dorsey aka Rasputin?

Garland is one of the many consiglieres of Barack Obama who will turn the intelligence tools of war inward against fellow Americans. They are going after their political enemies. This administration is at war with half of America and it has all the weapons. Just as the IRS was turned against enemies by Barack Obama, so now will every agency of the government will be turned against the political opposition. Biden is a figurehead and Barack Obama is hiding safely behind the curtain, escaping all scrutiny.

