Susan Rice, the shadow president

It is obvious to many Americans that Joe Biden suffers from some form of dementia. he was hidden in his bunker during the campaign he barely participated in. After a few days of activity, he is taking a four-day lid. He is not capable of running the country so who is running the country?

Former DNI Ric Grennell recently told Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures that the person to watch is Susan Rice. Grenell called her an “interesting” pick considering Rice has no experience in domestic policy.

Grennell said, “I think the reality is, she’s going to be running foreign policy, domestic policy,” he said. “She’s probably extremely happy that Kamala Harris is going to be preoccupied with the Senate… and won’t have a lot of time to get into policy issues.”

If she is the shadow president as Grenell suggests, it is not surprising that she backed up Joe Biden’s speech and executive order on equity today.

‘Equity‘ is the new politically correct buzzword to justify total government control and arbitrary redistribution of wealth and income by the government overlords, said one Twitter user. It’s a good summation.

The Marxist principle of equity will prove very costly for the non-minority American.

This is the onset of communism in the United States. Race is the excuse and communism is the goal.

The shadow president lies about everything is this brief clip:

White House Domestic Policy Adviser Susan Rice says “building a more equitable economy is essential if Americans are going to compete and thrive in the 21st century… every agency will place equity at the start of their policy design.” pic.twitter.com/3onmHJH89n — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 26, 2021

