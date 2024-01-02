Sen. Menendez Faces New Federal Charges

New federal charges for Senator Menendez. He took luxury items to say nice things about Qatar.

In addition to helping Egypt in exchange for financial reward, Senator Robert Menendez is facing new federal charges for using his position to benefit Qatar.

Menendez, 70, was charged by federal prosecutors with accepting bribes from Fred Daibes, a prominent New Jersey developer, in exchange for the Senator’s help securing financial backing from an investment fund with ties to the Qatari government.

“When he accepted at least certain of those things of value,” prosecutors wrote, “Mr. Daibes also expected Menendez, in exchange, to take action to benefit the government of Qatar, and thereby benefitting Daibes, who was seeking millions of dollars in investment from a fund with ties to the government of Qatar.”

If they can get the goods on Menendez, why can’t they find anything on Hunter’s laptop or in Joe Biden’s dealings?

Menendez took 10,000 watches to make positive comments about Qatar [which sponsors terrorism].

BREAKING: New Jersey Democrat Senator Bob Menendez is facing new federal criminal charges that allege he made positive comments about Qatar in exchange for things of value, including luxury watches valued at over $10,000 pic.twitter.com/IXU9B71Xlb — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 2, 2024

Related