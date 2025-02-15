Sen. Mike Lee: It’s Time for the U.S. to Leave NATO

Senator Mike Lee suggested that the United States withdraw from NATO. He sees the alliance as a financial burden and an entanglement not serving current U.S. interests. The EU spent only 1.6% of the GDP on defense.

Lee wrote on X: “It’s time for the U.S. to leave NATO.”

He commented after German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said he found Vice President Vance’s speech at the Munich Security Conference “unacceptable.”

The speech was great.

Vance strongly criticized the authoritarianism consuming the EU over censorship, migration policies, and their lack of seriousness about their own defense.

The EU doesn’t even know how far it has slipped from the values it once shared with the United States.

I can’t say whether we should leave or not, but I will say that none of them can hold their weight, and they won’t even pay their fair share. The only army that can defend its country is unreliable Turkey.

They no longer share our values.

