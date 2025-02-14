Trump Slams McConnell After He Viciously Attacks RFK Jr.

Fox News congressional correspondent Chad Pergram published comments by Senator Mitch McConnell. Instead of accepting the vote for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and giving him a chance, Mitch viciously attacked him.

“I’m a survivor of childhood polio,” McConnell said. “In my lifetime, I’ve watched vaccines save millions of lives from devastating diseases across America and around the world. I will not condone the re-litigation of proven cures, and neither will millions of Americans who credit their survival and quality of life to scientific miracles.

“Individuals, parents, and families have a right to push for a healthier nation and demand the best possible scientific guidance on preventing and treating illness. But a record of trafficking in dangerous conspiracy theories and eroding trust in public health institutions does not entitle Mr. Kennedy to lead these important efforts.

“This Administration – led by the same President who delivered a medical miracle with Project Warp Speed – deserves a leader who is willing to acknowledge without qualification the efficacy of life-saving vaccines and who can demonstrate an understanding of the basic elements of the U.S. healthcare system. Mr. Kennedy failed to prove he was the best possible person to lead America’s largest health agency. As he takes office, I sincerely hope Mr. Kennedy will choose not to sow further doubt and division but to restore trust in our public health institutions.”

Yesterday, he viciously insulted Tulsi Gabbard.

Why is he still in the Senate? He’s in the initial stages of dementia and isn’t cooperating with his party. He hates the movement, and no one listens to him any longer. Without the title of Speaker, he has no power.

Donald Trump hammered him, calling him “a very bitter guy.”

Trump just HAMMERED Ukraine Mitch McConnell over defying him on confirmations. “I feel sorry for Mitch. Under him, the Republican Party was going to hell.” “He’s a very bitter guy… and he’s lost his power.” pic.twitter.com/uh2leKhsRn — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) February 13, 2025

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email