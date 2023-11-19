Sen. Mike Lee Wants the J6 Panel Investigated

GOP Senator Mike Lee is calling for an investigation into the Jan 6th [witch hunt] panel.

Lee posted on X, “Given the evidence they apparently suppressed, how much footage (and how many other records) do you think Nancy Pelosi and the J6 committee deliberately lost or destroyed?”

Utah Republican Sen. Mike Lee is calling for an investigation into the now-defunct House January 6 committee for “deliberately” hiding some of the footage from the Capitol riots.

This is after Speaker Mike Johnson started releasing the J6 riot/rally footage.

Lee questioned the character of former Republican representatives Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois.

“Why didn’t Liz Cheney and Adam Kizinger ever refer to any of these tapes? Maybe they never looked for them. Maybe they never even questioned their own narrative. Maybe they were just too busy selectively leaking the text messages of Republicans they wanted to defeat,” Lee wrote in a post on X, including a video clip.

We need to investigate the J6 committee. — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) November 18, 2023

Given the evidence they apparently suppressed, how much footage (and how many other records) do you think Nancy Pelosi and the J6 committee deliberately lost or destroyed? — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) November 18, 2023

Taxpayer dollars funded the sham J6 committee. — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) November 18, 2023

Liz Cheney Tried to Defend Herself by Attacking Mike Lee

Cheney’s clip was a slickly produced film by a movie producer. The clips were cherry-picked. However, that doesn’t change the fact that some people were out of control and rioted violently. What is obvious is it wasn’t an insurrection, and most of the videos were hidden from the public.

Liz, we’ve seen footage like that a million times. You made sure we saw that—and nothing else. It’s the other stuff—what you deliberately hid from us—that we find so upsetting. Nice try. P.S. How many of these guys are feds? (As if you’d ever tell us). https://t.co/FryO0VdLdP — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) November 18, 2023

Hey @BasedMikeLee – heads up. A nutball conspiracy theorist appears to be posting from your account. https://t.co/N26lfzPZPU — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) November 18, 2023

