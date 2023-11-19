The Tragic Death of a Man Who Walked in the Capitol on J6

Matthew Perna, one of the January 6 protesters, committed suicide over the stress of the charges and enhancements that had recently been put on top of the charges. After Matthew killed himself, the prosecutor told the parents the enhancements would have been dropped. It was too late for Matthew.

In the clip, you can see Matthew walking calmly alongside a police officer.

NEW JAN. 6 FOOTAGE: Matthew Perna (seen in red sweatshirt) committed suicide after being targeted by the DOJ for going into the Capitol. Video shows him calmly walking through, guided by police. Perna initially plead guilty to charges believing he would only be facing up to one… pic.twitter.com/iCONNjLEDs — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) November 18, 2023

Mr. Perna killed himself after more than a year of abuse by the Biden Justice Department. Matthew hanged himself as he faced more than four years in federal prison for walking into the Capitol.

No politicians would help him, despite the fact that he did not hurt anyone or damage anything.

Matthew was there because he thought it was going to be a celebration. Instead, he lost his job, was tormented for over a year, and the DoJ kept adding infractions to add time to his sentence. He was afraid to leave his home.

“What was the DOJ trying to do to your nephew,” @TuckerCarlson “Add’l enhancements bumping up jail time 51-72 mos in jail a nonviolent crime of walking into the Capitol, not touching anything, not breaking anything, not stealing anything, no altercations w police.”#MattPerna pic.twitter.com/mKUpUCE91Q — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) March 31, 2022

