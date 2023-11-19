AG Keith Ellison Knew the George Floyd Case Was Not Racial

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison admitted on ’60 Minutes’ that there was no evidence Derek Chauvin committed a hate crime when he did what he did. Yet, it was months of claims of racism while Black Lives Matter burned the city down and the violence spread throughout major cities. It changed our culture, and Keith Ellison could have said more to calm the situation.

America burned for months because of anti-white hatred after George Floyd’s death. Race was THE issue in this case. Asked why Chauvin wasn’t charged with a hate crime, though, MN’s America-hating AG Keith Ellison admitted there was “no evidence” of it. Let that sink in. pic.twitter.com/2JnkktOCXw — Todd Peterson (@toddamtrib) November 16, 2023

It’s doubtful George Floyd even died because of Derek Chauvin’s actions. Floyd was foaming at the mouth before the police put him in the squad car, and he said he had taken drugs before they came.

The Hennepin County autopsy report declares George Floyd’s manner of death a homicide. The cause of death was cardiopulmonary arrest, complicating law enforcement subdual restraint and neck suppression. However, the doctor involved was under threat.

Dr. Michael Baden conducted a private autopsy at the best of George Floyd’s family and said Mr. Floyd died of asphyxia.

It is now known that some prosecutors withdrew from the case because they had “professional and ethical” objections. Court documents show they were put under “extreme pressure” to charge Derek Chauvin and the three officers.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman screamed that his prosecutors were “f**king this up” when they said there was no case. Then, Minnesota attorney general, Marxist Keith Ellison, stepped in to charge the officers.

In addition, Hennepin County's medical examiner said there "were no medical indications of asphyxia or strangulation." In other words, Chauvin's knee did nothing to kill George Floyd. The lead prosecutor felt there might be some charges against Derek Chauvin but not the other three officers. From the beginning, everything you were told in 2020 was a lie. This came out originally during Officer Tao's trial. We knew all this in 2020, but the truth couldn't be heard over the screams of the radical antifa and Black Lives Matter mobs. We keep bowing to the mobs. The full autopsy, made public in May 2020, didn't back up the convictions, and the medical examiner was threatened. THE AUTOPSY Dr. Andrew Baker, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner, might have been coerced into claiming George Floyd suffered neck compressions. Before meeting with the State, Dr. Baker told the defendant and his lawyers that "[t]he autopsy revealed no physical evidence suggesting that Mr. Floyd died of asphyxiation. Mr. Floyd did not exhibit signs of petechiae, damage to his airways or thyroid, brain bleeding, bone injuries, or internal bruising." On Friday, May 29, 2020, the Complaint stated that the full report of the ME was pending but that the preliminary findings "revealed no physical findings that support a diagnosis of traumatic asphyxia or strangulation." See Complaint in State v. Chauvin (27-CR-20-12646). In the final report, his blood concentration level of the powerful street opioid fentanyl was three or four times the level known to cause "fatalities." Floyd also had speed and marijuana in his system. Urinalysis of suspect George Floyd reveals he had 86 ng/mL of "free morphine" in his system — which the autopsy report states is "commonly found as the result of heroin use."

