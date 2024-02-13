Sen. Paul Calls Out the Criminal Conduct of McConnell, Schumer, Biden

Larry Kudlow asked Sen. Rand Paul for his opinion of the $95 billion war bill that does not secure US borders.

“I would say it’s criminal neglect for Mitch McConnell, Chuck Schumer, and Joe Biden to get together to send $100 billion overseas to fix someone else’s border before addressing our border.

“We have an emergency; we have an invasion; we have 700,000 people came across in the last two months, and they’re willing just to punt on that.

“You know, they put forward a fake proposal, wasn’t any good, we shot it down but that doesn’t mean we’re ready to give up on it. Many of us want to fight; 32 of us out of 40 eight 3/4 of us said we wanted to keep fighting.

“We want to actually fix the border before we ship $100 billion of our money overseas. I meet no one in Kentucky, no conservatives across the land that are for this, but the leadership of the Senate under Mitch McConnell is more concerned with sending your money to Ukraine than they are with the invasion of the southern border.

“And I’ve had enough. I’m going to do everything in my power to slow down and stop this, and I told them they can vote when hell freezes over because frankly, this isn’t in the best interest of our country. The money has to be borrowed; we don’t have 100 billion sitting around.

“We borrow 1.5 trillion, and they’re going to borrow another 100 billion. So, essentially, we ask China for money to send to Ukraine. It makes us weaker; it’s bad for our country.

“Mitch McConnell, Joe Biden, and Chuck Schumer are wrong on this, and I’m going to do everything I can to slow them down at the very least, and possibly there’ll be enough of an uprising of people calling in and saying Mitch McConnell who are you? Do you represent the Republicans; do you represent conservatives or are you in lockstep with Chuck Schumer?”

The answer to that is simple. McConnell has already answered it. He said he agrees with Chuck Schumer on almost everything.

Sen. Rand Paul surgically dismantles DC Uniparty over border crisis: “I would say it’s criminal neglect for Mitch McConnell, Chuck Schumer and Joe Biden to get together to send $100 billion overseas to fix someone else’s border before addressing our border.” pic.twitter.com/D0O7GcMClK — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) February 12, 2024

