Mr. Bobulinski to Testify to Joe Biden’s RICO & FARA Violations

In addition to Bidenflation and a DOJ report calling Joe Biden an elderly criminal with a bad memory, Tony Bobulinksi is expected to testify behind closed doors. The former Hunter business partner will say that he has “direct personal experience” that Joe Biden was “the Brand” being “sold by the Biden family.”

Fox News Digital obtained a copy of Bobulinski’s prepared opening statement.

Testifying behind closed doors, Bobulinski will say that from his “direct personal experience,” it’s “clear” that Joe Biden was “‘the Brand’ being sold by the Biden family.’”

His family’s foreign influence peddling operation — from China to Ukraine and elsewhere — sold out to foreign actors who were seeking to gain influence and access to Joe Biden and the United States government.

Joe Biden was more than a participant in and beneficiary of his family’s business; he was an enabler despite being buffered by a complex scheme to maintain plausible deniability.

The only reason any of these international business transactions took place — with tens of millions of dollars flowing directly to the Biden family — was because Joe Biden was in high office.

Bobulinski wrote: “The Biden family business was Joe Biden, period.”

I remember when only Tucker Carlson treated Mr. Bobulinski with respect.

There were violations of the Foreign Agents Registration Act, the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, and the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO). Bobulinski wrote:

The Chinese Communist Party through its surrogate, China Energy Company Limited, or ‘CEFC’ — a CCP-linked Chinese energy conglomerate — successfully sought to infiltrate and compromise Joe Biden and the Obama-Biden White House.

The operation began in 2015 and did not end until March 2018.

As for the CEFC deal:

This is because CEFC had been identified as a known surrogate of the Chinese Communist Party by the U.S. Government and prosecutors in the Southern District of New York as far back as 2016, possibly earlier. [Biden] should have been aware that his own administration had red-flagged CEFC as a tool of the Chinese Communist Party. This should have made any business transaction with CEFC a non-starter.

Mr. Bobulinski met with Joe Biden in Los Angeles multiple times in May of 2017.

The only reason Joe Biden met with me privately during the Milken Institute Global Conference and seated me at his head table was because I was a business associate of the Biden family.

Bobulinski is expected to testify the Biden family “knowingly and aggressively defrauded” him.

The old criminal was that old and did not have dementia when he committed his crimes. He should have been charged.

WHEN HUNTER WANTED TO WEAPONIZE GOVERNMENT TO GET TONY

Hunter wanted Tony Bobulinksi investigated, and he was kicked off the old Twitter.

That report came from NBC News. Hunter claims Tony Bobulinski made false statements to the FBI.

Mr. Bobulinski has said that 10% of a business deal involves a Chinese company and the spy executive. It was reserved for the big guy, he said was Joe Biden.

THE ORIGINAL PRESSER

The story was squelched from the beginning. That’s how honest the media is.

Here’s a fun experiment! 1. Go to https://t.co/CSBpoDLBIW 2. Search the word “Bobulinski” 3. If you’re surprised the search doesn’t yield a single result — you lose. 4. Try this experiment on your friends! #TonyBobulinski pic.twitter.com/wjdYI5Jbom — tonybobulinski (@MTonyBobulinski) October 29, 2020

It’s hard to see how Joe Biden makes it to the convention, much less gets elected. Fox News posed possible replacements, including Gavin Newson, Kamala Harris, Michelle Obama, Gretchen Whitmer, and Andy Beshear.

There has been a lot of chatter about Beshear lately. He was elected in a red state and pretends he’s not far left.

Related