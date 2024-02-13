WOW, Just WOW John Cornyn, from Texas No Less

Maybe John Cornyn (R-TX) is stupid; it’s hard to say. Texas Scoreboard’s Michael Quinn Sullivan wrote on X, “While Texans slept, @JohnCornyn sent $95 billion to help other countries with their border problems. Question: when was the last time Cornyn stayed up all night fighting for our border?”

Attorney General Ken Paxton responded to Sullivan: “This is a question all Texans should be asking. Unbelievable that @JohnCornyn would stay up all night to defend other countries borders, but not America.”

Cornyn’s response was: “Ken, your criminal defense lawyers are calling to suggest you spend less time pushing Russian propaganda and more time defending longstanding felony charges against you in Houston, as well as ongoing federal grand jury proceedings in San Antonio that will probably result in further criminal charges.”

So, if you want to close the borders as our enemies pour across our open borders before you spend money we don’t have to foreign countries, you’re a Putin puppet. Got it!

What is different about John Cornyn than any leftist? He’s using Democrat leftist propaganda to attack someone making a heck of a lot of sense.

Krassenstein says the senators are daring the House to reject this. They are out of touch if they think Americans want to support wars with money we have to borrow before we close the border. The Vermont senator in this clip is big on funding both sides of the Israel-Hamas war.

BREAKING: The US Senate has just passed a $95.3 Billion aid package for Ukraine, Taiwan, Israel, and for Gaza humanitarian aid. They needed 60 votes, which some Republicans were claiming will not happen. The bill passed 70-29 Now they are basically daring the House not to… pic.twitter.com/59tjS57Poh — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) February 13, 2024

The following is an alphabetical list of the 22 Republicans who joined every Democrat in voting for the bill early Tuesday:

Senator John Boozman of Arkansas

Senator Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia

Senator Bill Cassidy of Louisiana

Senator Kevin Cramer of North Dakota

Senator Michael D. Crapo of Idaho

Senator Susan Collins of Maine

Senator John Cornyn of Texas

Senator Joni Ernst of Iowa

Senator Charles E. Grassley of Iowa

Senator John Hoeven of North Dakota

Senator John Kennedy of Louisiana

Senator Mitch McConnell of Kentucky

Senator Jerry Moran of Kansas

Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska

Senator Jim Risch of Idaho

Senator Mitt Romney of Utah

Senator Mike Rounds of South Dakota

Senator Dan Sullivan of Alaska

Senator John Thune of South Dakota

Senator Thom Tillis of North Carolina

Senator Roger Wicker of Mississippi

Senator Todd Young of Indiana

Related