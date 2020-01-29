Stunning! Sen. Feinstein Might Vote for Acquittal

The LA Times reported that Sen. Dianne Feinstein might vote for acquittal. That would be stunning. She said the American people should decide with only nine months to go in an election.

“Nine months left to go, the people should judge. We are a republic, we are based on the will of the people — the people should judge,” Feinstein said Tuesday, after the president’s team finished a three-day presentation in his defense. “That was my view and it still is my view.”

She does, however, have concerns about his character and ability. Apparently, she hasn’t noticed the economy and all the other successes.

“What changed my opinion as this went on,” she said, is a realization that “impeachment isn’t about one offense. It’s really about the character and ability and physical and mental fitness of the individual to serve the people, not themselves.”

Asked whether she would ultimately vote to acquit, she said, “We’re not finished.”