Sen Rubio slammed for condemning Marxism, aka communism



















Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL), who is running for reelection in 2022 and has the endorsement of former President Donald Trump. On Saturday, he criticized Marxism in a tweet for “divid[ing] people into either oppressors or victims, call[ing] for the overthrow an ‘evil’ system & then seiz[ing] complete power in the name of ‘fairness.’”

“The old Marxism used class warfare to divide people. The new Marxism uses identity politics. But the goal is the same,” he continued.

Twitter doesn’t represent the real world but they are serious influencers.

It’s a sorry state of affairs when communists trying to overthrow our government can freely trash a United States senator for criticizing a system that advocates the overthrow of our way of life.

One reply only birdwatchers can see: “-struggle between working class (proletariat) & owners of the means of production (bourgeoisie), that struggle is needed for historical change & will lead to capitalism being replaced by communism.” Communism as an economic system. Not related to identity politics.

The above quote is meant to confuse. Identity politics is used to divide which allows communism in. It is not just an economic system — it’s a complete overthrow of a way of life in all areas of society. It replaces capitalism and if you have eyes, you can see what it is already doing to our society, politically and culturally.

The commies were out in force. Here are a couple of examples:

Only someone ignorant as to what Marxism is would say that it “divides people into either oppressors or victims”. Marxist socialism is fundamentally about a society with no ruling class. That means no oppressors and no oppressed. You only get that with an economy like capitalism. — The Socialist Party (@OfficialSPGB) June 19, 2021

Marxism is literally an economic political theory. What the hell are you talking about — x – Harris Peskin (@HarrisPeskin) June 19, 2021

