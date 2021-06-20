Twitter’s running video of a NYC council candidate with a Dominatrix



















“If you were on the fence in who to vote for in the upcoming NYC races, this guy would be your slave to represent your issues.” ~ a Reader

Zack Weiner, 26, a City Council candidate running in Manhattan, has found his campaign tied up after a video of him enjoying a sadomasochism session found its way onto Twitter. Twitter took down the President and torments Republicans, but this video is A-OK.

“My magnificent domme friend played with Upper West Side city council candidate Zack Weiner and I’m the only one who has the footage,” reads a tweet from the anonymous account which posted the video last week.

Weiner’s manager told The NY Post about it.

In the video, he’s gagged with a leather-clad woman pouring wax on him. His nipples are clipped with clothespins.

“Whoops. I didn’t want anyone to see that, but here we are. I am not ashamed of the private video circulating of me on Twitter. This was a recreational activity that I did with my friend at the time, for fun. Like many young people, I have grown into a world where some of our most private moments have been documented online.” Weiner said in a statement.

“I am a proud BDSMer. I like BDSM activity,” Weiner told The Post. He refused to name the woman in the video and said he had no idea how on earth the footage surfaced.

“It’s definitely a violation of trust,” he added.

“Twitter is pretty loose about this stuff,” Gallagher said.

[That’s true. They only go after Republicans and conservatives.]

He was a nonentity in the race for the Upper West Side’s 6th District, during early primary voting. Will this boost his popularity? It remains to be seen.

IS HE RUNNING REALLY?

This event and even his running for office might just be to gain publicity for his picture company, but he would make a perfect addition to our majority-revolting NYC Council.

Weiner has a professional background in film production and is the co-founder of Stag Pictures, an independent film production company. Zack’s father, Eric Weiner, is a co-creator of the popular children’s television show “Dora The Explorer.”

It sounds like he wants publicity for Stag Pictures. He has a future in porn.

“The creative process taught Zack about generating novel ideas,” the candidate writes on his website.

This is a candidate who will really listen to you, he says. And if you’re a woman and pour hot wax on him, he might listen more.

“Take a chance on someone that actually wants to listen to you” pic.twitter.com/LbxiEAIMbK — Zack Weiner for the Upper West Side (@ELECTWEINER) April 22, 2021

