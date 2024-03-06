Brits to Pay £1.8m for Rwanda to Take Back 300 Migrants

THIS STORY comes via a report reviewed by Rebel News and The Guardian.

RETURNING 300 FAKE ASYLUM SEEKERS TO COST £1.8m

The suicidal British government will pay Rwanda to take back each migrant national. The British government will pay a lump sum of £20,000 ($25,000 USD) for so-called processing and operational expenses in addition to £150,874 per person spread over five years to cover processing and operational expenses.

They invaded their country, and now the Brits are paying an enormous sum to get rid of them.

According to a report released on Friday, the U.K. government has already transferred £220 million to Rwanda. They transferred the funds through the Economic Transformation and Integration Fund (ETIF). ETIF is aimed at fostering economic development in Rwanda, even though no migrants have yet been moved to Kigali.

The agreement also includes yearly payments of £50 million until 2027 and a one-time payment of £120 million as part of the Migration and Economic Development Partnership, which will be made once Rwanda has accepted 300 migrants from the U.K.

The British government may end up spending £541 million to transfer a mere 300 migrants, amounting to a cost of £1.8 million per migrant for the British taxpayer.

There are other deportation expenses.

The British officials have become weak saps, wasting the money of their taxpayers. They should just tell Rwanda to take these people back or else. They do have an army.

