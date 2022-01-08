Sen Ted Cruz Is Hurting His Party

What do you think of Ted Cruz’s efforts to escape recriminations? Listen to his excuse and then look at some of the Left’s comments he referred to the riot of Jan. 6 as a terrorist attack.
To me, he’s playing word games, but you might feel differently.
Ted Cruz appears on Tucker’s show, begs for forgiveness as expected, Tucker makes him beg harder. pic.twitter.com/Xy71ohq7C0
— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) January 7, 2022
The Left has used Cruz’s statements to their advantage and they still hate him. Now, the Right doesn’t trust him since this isn’t the first time he adopted the Left’s talking points. We don’t want to lose that seat but he really is angering some of the people who would vote for him
As for the Left, the following is mild compared to some of the Twitter comments. There are actually pornographic photos that the Twitter censors have no problem with at all.
Cruz needs to go to Republican school.
The Left wants him to lose his seat and they are using this to their greatest advantage. Calling people terrorists for abusing the police — which is terrible — seems extreme. Some were rioters who committed criminal acts and who need to be punished, but terrorists? they came without firearms and didn’t intend to hurt anyone.
#TedCruzTexasCoward https://t.co/rTkcAlTABc
— John Grubbs (@grubbworm1) January 7, 2022
Ted can’t decide if he hates democracy or if he hates democracy.#TedTheFraud#TedCruzTexasCoward #ResistanceUnited
Follow and support the amazing work they do @MeidasTouch 🔥
pic.twitter.com/jntNBsfT3l
— Maddog🇺🇸 (@Maddog4Biden) January 7, 2022
I’m just gonna leave this right here. #TedCruzTexasCoward #TedCruzIsATraitor #TedCruz #ResistanceUnited #VoteBlueIn2022 https://t.co/nUrZABC5Zs pic.twitter.com/73hhp1iFW8
— Angel (@WhyNot_RESISTS) January 7, 2022
Hey Cruz…you on board with the ‘fraud’ and his left, liberal ‘regressives’ in branding Patriots, Christians, Conservatives, gun owners, concerned parents, etc., terrorists ???