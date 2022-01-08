The 2020 Election Was Rigged & It will Happen Again

The election of 2020 was corrupt. Mail-in ballots are corrupt as is ballot harvesting. People not empowered to do so changed election laws at the last minute to favor Joe Biden. Mark Zuckerberg financed Joe Biden’s campaign through a leftist organization to the tune of $650 million. That’s all corrupt. There are many irregularities but getting judges to look at them appears impossible.

An absolutely stunning article in Time Magazine describes a year-long cabal of mostly leftists who banded together to defeat Donald Trump to allegedly ‘save democracy’. What they mean is ‘save socialism’.

Basically, the author Molly Ball says there was “an informal alliance between left-wing activists and business titans” who formed a pact.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and AFL-CIO announced it on Election Day. It was allegedly inspired by the “racial-justice protests –in which the forces of labor came together with the forces of capital to keep the peace and oppose Trump’s assault on democracy.”

Trump never assaulted democracy. He assaulted socialism/communism/globalism. His America First agenda must have terrified him.

Without even looking at machines, endless voting, dead people, and illegal people voting, there is enough there to say this election was rigged. We can’t say if DJT would have won because the Left did a great job of dehumanizing him, but it certainly was a rigged election.

Democrats don’t want any voter security, including voter ID. States that secure their elections are all being sued by partisan AG Garland. Their John Lewis Voting Act fully corrupts the election.

The corruption will happen again.

