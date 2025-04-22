Islam in America, In Every State in the Union

Columbus has been identified as the jumping off point for Somalis residing in the United States, including Somali Americans, to become radicalized and then head overseas to wage jihad.

There isn’t a state without Mosques and Muslim communities, many controlled by Hamas-tied CAIR, and many are radicalized. Some are likely pushing Sharia and could be lying about it.

The FBI wasted four years chasing January 6 rioters and paraders. Most only walked through the Capitol. They should be looking for actual terrorists.

The Islamic Center described in the first clip is one of 20 in Columbus, Ohio. It is hardline and tied to six terrorist attacks.

If we don’t do something about chain immigration and illegal immigration, it will be over for the United States. We must also ban Sharia throughout the nation. Hardline imams should be barred from entering and deported if they make it into the country.

If you ask a “particular member of a religion,” they’ll tell you the truth that they are here to concur the country. Look what they’ve done to Europe. The last crusade was in 1501 and this is why they don’t teach history. It’s not a religion, it’s a ______ pic.twitter.com/Df0VBajrD9 — Bobby D (@robertdunlap947) April 22, 2025

IOWA ☪️ Same Path In small population states CAIR working on law profile, specifically if the communities are less tolerant to their BS, but they pushing, they came to work, they have a goal pic.twitter.com/yRJcuj84z4 — Bob (@Shariakill) April 22, 2025

Idaho and Alaska also has Muslim communities, these small population states can be taken over very quickly They put foundation with small communities, then when they have enough peoples they do distributions pic.twitter.com/RtoFyXi2d8 — Bob (@Shariakill) April 21, 2025

Kentucky ☪️ Kentucky also falling, ilhan omar Somali communities and Rashida Talib Muslim Brotherhood communities pic.twitter.com/Jne5mZw4C7 — Bob (@Shariakill) April 21, 2025

Colorado ☪️ Colorado growing rapidly, following the step foot of Texas and Arizona, I see dozens new mosques fundraisings pic.twitter.com/wzRiuYo8a9 — Bob (@Shariakill) April 21, 2025

There is no state in USA without mosques and Muslim communities, (Islamic foundation), the mission of the Muslims is to spread Islam, expand Islamic communities to eventually establish islam on the land for the sake of Allah, devote Muslim will sacrifice his life for that cause… pic.twitter.com/IN3mOAjpWX — Bob (@Shariakill) April 21, 2025

