Islam in America, In Every State in the Union

By
M Dowling
-
3
25

Columbus has been identified as the jumping off point for Somalis residing in the United States, including Somali Americans, to become radicalized and then head overseas to wage jihad.

There isn’t a state without Mosques and Muslim communities, many controlled by Hamas-tied CAIR, and many are radicalized. Some are likely pushing Sharia and could be lying about it.

The FBI wasted four years chasing January 6 rioters and paraders. Most only walked through the Capitol. They should be looking for actual terrorists.

The Islamic Center described in the first clip is one of 20 in Columbus, Ohio. It is hardline and tied to six terrorist attacks.

If we don’t do something about chain immigration and illegal immigration, it will be over for the United States. We must also ban Sharia throughout the nation. Hardline imams should be barred from entering and deported if they make it into the country.

Iowa mosque:

Idaho and Alaska:

Arizona:

Kentucky:

Colorado:


