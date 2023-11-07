Special Counsel Charges Trump with Causing the Events of Jan. 6

Special Counsel Jack Smith submitted a new filing in Donald Trump’s federal election interference case. He claims Mr. Trump is responsible for the events in the US capital on January 6 because they were a combination of his conspiracies to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
He’s getting as close as he can to charging him with insurrection.
-
Smith’s Office filed it in response to Trump’s motion to strike “inflammatory” references to the violence of January 6, 2021, from his criminal indictment on four charges related to allegations. Trump is accused of interfering with the certification of Biden’s so-called election victory.
Special Counsel Assistant Molly Gaston called Trump‘s motion a “meritless” effort to evade allegations that he was responsible for the events in the capital that day.
Jack Smith also filed separate memos opposing Trump‘s effort to dismiss the case.
Trump said that he couldn’t have known any of his actions were criminal because others in the past weren’t prosecuted for protesting election results. In response, Assistant Special Counsel James Pierce said Trump “stands alone.” Pierce claims Trump was trying to illegitimately retain power. [Even though Trump did everything through the courts and other legally accepted means] Jack Smith also argued there’s no indication of “selective or vindictive prosecution.”
Donald Trump‘s attorneys have made four efforts to dismiss the charges.
The trial is scheduled for March 4.
At the same time, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has endorsed Ron DeSantis for the presidency. She says Trump can’t win.
So far, the polls show he can win. However, he faces 91 criminal counts in two states and the District of Columbia with compromised judges and juries, and a documents case in Florida with a fair judge, Judge Cannon.
Using Smith’s logic, Joe Biden is responsible for all the fentanyl deaths and the illegals crossing our border because he implies through his ongoing actions that these are acceptable.
The charges aren’t even plausible. LOL! The Democrats don’t even care that they’ve pretty much come out, openly, as Soviets!
As many of us predicted, the reported high polling numbers for Trump immediately brought more stupid false charges. These clowns are so predictable.
I’m certain that shortly we will see Jack the Red Smith charge Trump with Insurrection in an effort to boost the efforts to keep him off the ballots of many states. It’s all part of their very extensive plan to steal the 2024 election and cling to power.
what an idiot! The reason America is upset is because 2020 was 100% STOLEN right before our eyes – and the traitor liberal buffoon chris wray let it happen. FJB #UnplugTheVote DamnDominion.com
All I need for proof of that is there is no way a guy that could not draw flies to his events and did a basement campaign got more votes than Black Jesus Obama or the possible first woman president, who was a super star at the time, Hillary. To say otherwise is denying what everyone knows is the honest truth. End of story.