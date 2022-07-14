Senate Hearing Blows Up as Law Prof Defines Who Gets Pregnant

Your child works hard in school to get into a top university. You work hard to pay for it. And then you get a law professor like Khiara Bridges who tells your son or daughter it isn’t just women who get pregnant, but rather, there are “people with a capacity for pregnancy.”

A Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on abortion and the legal consequence of the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization blew up during a tense back and forth between Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., and Berkeley Law Professor Khiara Bridges when the senator questioned her characterization of who can get pregnant.

After Bridges referred to “people with a capacity for pregnancy,” Hawley asked if she meant women.

When the professor stated that some women cannot get pregnant and that some transgender men and non-binary people can, Hawley questioned whether abortion is really a women’s rights issue, as it has historically been presented.

This led the professor to accuse Hawley of creating a dangerous situation with his question. “I want to recognize that your line of questioning is transphobic, and it opens up trans people to violence by not recognizing them,” said Bridges, who teaches courses in family law as well as reproductive rights and justice, reports Fox News.

At least Josh Hawley has the guts to say something. Where are our other representatives on these bizarre ramblings of an indoctrinated professor? We’re including Democrats in this. They can’t all be nuts.

As Katie Pavlich said, This is absolutely nuts.

