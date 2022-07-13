The Great Betrayal: Massive Non-Stop Invasion at the Border

An illegal alien raped a 10-year-old girl more than once and impregnated her. The only reason we know about it is the Left is trying to use it to prove we need a radical abortion law. Illegal aliens and drugs are taking over our Democrat cities and all those sanctuaries for illegal alien criminals.

We have a non-stop invasion of foreigners from terrorist and communist countries. We don’t know who they are. Betrayal is the only appropriate word.

Almost none are vaxxed and none are vetted – none. We have gone mad. Why is this level of betrayal and criminality from a US president allowed?

A federal source told Fox News reporter Bill Melugin that there were 2,258 illegal crossings in Del Rio sector yesterday alone. Those are staggering numbers for a single Border Patrol sector, and it’s happening as we push into some of the hottest weeks at the border. Eagle Pass is now the epicenter.

Yet, Biden is still President and the media is supporting this invasion and destruction of the United States.

BREAKING! One of the largest single groups we have ever witnessed cross illegally at the border is crossing into Eagle Pass, TX right now. The line of people went so far into the trees it’s hard to get a count. Hundreds upon hundreds. Coyotes guiding them. Bill Melugin, FOX News pic.twitter.com/yi7GTyGPAY — Chris Nelson 🇺🇸 (@ReOpenChris) July 13, 2022

The only person doing anything is Governor Abbott who is putting them back on buses to Mexico.

Fox News’ Bill Melugin shows a group of illegal migrants being put onto a bus to be returned to the border in accordance with an executive order from Gov. Abbott. pic.twitter.com/a9K6Y93u6K — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) July 11, 2022

