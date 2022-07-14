Kamala Needs ‘to Get to Go to Get to Where She Needs to Go’

Kamala Harris is proof that anybody can become vice president of the United States. At the Workforce Summit, she said, “Ya need to get to go and need to be able to get where you need to go to do the work.”

Mrs. Harris needed to get to go where she was able to get to where she couldn’t do the work.

Harris’s speech writer needs to be fired. However, what can be done about her delivery?

Harris never should have gotten to go as far as she got to go to do the work she cannot do.

Watch:

VP HARRIS: “You need to get to go and need to be able to get where you need to go to do the work and get home.” pic.twitter.com/rv6YAY3xJs — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 13, 2022

THE AMERICAN RESCUE PLAN WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT SUMMIT

Kamala Harris said that the 40 year record inflation numbers don’t reflect the recent 40-cent drop in gas prices.

During her spiel at the Summit, she tried to say the administration is lowering the gas prices. The administration is emptying out our emergency reserves to lower gas prices, she boasted. What she left out is the fact that the gas prices skyrocketed under Joe Biden. The reduction is nothing compared to the Biden Price Hike. Harris also didn’t mention that they shouldn’t empty out our reserves for political expediency.

“Fighting inflation is one of our administration’s top economic priorities, which is why we have taken action to lower the cost of living for Americans, millions of Americans,” said Harris. “We are releasing 1 million barrels of oil a day from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to lower prices at the pump.”

THE TOGETHER SPEECH

I’m pretty sure whoever wrote that speech also wrote the speech below – together.

“I often note,” Harris said after blabbering about climate change, “and I’ve talked with many of you about our shared belief that our world is increasingly more interconnected and interdependent.”

“That is especially true when it comes to the climate crisis,” Harris stated, “which is why we will work together and continue to work together to address these issues, to tackle these challenges, and to work together as we continue to work, operating from the new norms, rules, and agreements that we will convene to work together on to galvanize global action.”

“With that, I thank you all. This is a matter of urgent priority for all of us. And I know we will work on this together,” she added.

Kamala Harris out here turning 100 words into 500 words to make the word minimum on her 8th grade research report. pic.twitter.com/Ruqu6RfnoQ — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) May 15, 2022

