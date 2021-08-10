Senate passes socialist $1.2T bill 69-30 with these 19 Republicans

















Nineteen Senate Republicans showed their support for socialist ideals and waste by voting for the $1.2 Trillion phony infrastructure bill. Nineteen Republicans joined the 50 socialist Democrats to pass the bill out of the Senate.

They are: Sens. Roy Blunt (Mo.), Richard Burr (N.C.), Shelley Moore Capito (W.Va.), Bill Cassidy (La.), Susan Collins (Maine), Deb Fischer (Neb.), Lindsey Graham (S.C.), Chuck Grassley (Iowa), John Hoeven (N.D.), Mitch McConnell (Ky.), Lisa Murkowski (Alaska), Rob Portman (Ohio), Jim Risch (Idaho), Mitt Romney (Utah), Dan Sullivan (Alaska), Thom Tillis (N.C.), Mike Crapo (Idaho), Kevin Cramer (N.D.), and Roger Wicker (Miss.).

The bill wastes money on welfare and socialist values. It adds $550 billion to the deficit. Every Democrat committee will get a billion or more to blow. The leaders of those committees are people like Jerry Nadler, Maxine Waters, and other very far left people who hate this country and at least half the people in it.

There is no way any Republican should have voted for it in our humble opinion.

Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), who voted in favor of the measure, gave it his blessing.

“He is working so hard to give Biden a victory, now they’ll go for the big one, including the biggest tax increases in the history of our Country,” Trump said in a statement on Tuesday right before senators moved to vote on the bill. Republicans who supported the infrastructure bill or helped negotiated its passage have said that it is essential to show the GOP can find consensus in passing bipartisan legislation instead of being merely an opposition party. How stupid can you be? It helps set the stage for the $3.5T billion which is actually more like $5.5T. It will make us into socialists or communists. A summary of the bill released by Schumer’s office on Monday suggests the $3.5 trillion bill will include free community college tuition, money to create a so-called civilian climate corps to put young Americans to work, an expansion of Obamacare, universal pre-kindergarten for 3- and 4-year-old children, long-term care for older adults, Medicare expansions, money for homeowners to retrofit their properties to fall in line with climate regulations, and much more. The bill also includes provisions around amnesty and citizenship for illegal aliens. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), the head of the Senate Budget Committee, said it would provide a “pathway to citizenship” for “undocumented people,” without elaborating, according to a separate statement released by his office on Monday.

