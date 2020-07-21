This could be your next president

M. Dowling
On Monday, Joe Biden addressed the Million Muslim Votes Summit while ensconced in his basement.

“If I have the honor of being president, I will end the Muslim ban on day one, day one,” Biden said on a call with Linda Sarsour during the Summit.

Biden accused the Trump Administration of “Islamicphobia.”

”Under this administration, we’ve seen an unconscionable, an unconscionable rise in Islamicphobia and incidents including kids being bullied in schools and hate crimes in our communities,” Biden said.

Biden also said American children should be taught more about the Islamic faith in our schools.

“One of the things I think is important, I wish we taught more in our schools about the Islamic faith,” he said.

What happened to the separation of church and state?

Watch the pathetic display:

He rambles a lot:

Biden lied again:

During an interview with Joy Reid, Biden rambled about covering the polls with lawyers and “voter registration physicians.”  It must require an advanced degree.

