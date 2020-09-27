Senator Feinstein’s husband named in UC admissions scandal

Senator Dianne Feinstein’s husband Richard Blum is named in a UC admissions scandal. He wrote an “inappropriate letter of support” to get a student into Berkeley who only had a 26% chance of getting into the school otherwise.

The student received uncompetitive ratings by university staff and an initial denial of admission.

The case was identified this week in an 82-page state audit on UC’s admission process, which found that four campuses had admitted at least 64 students between academic years 2013-14 and 2018-19 using inappropriate factors to select them, such as connections to donors, staff or alumni.

The audit report referred to one “particularly problematic” case involving an unnamed UC regent. As it turned out, it was Feinstein’s husband Richard Blum.

Blum, who has served as a regent since 2002, declined to comment. Feinstein had no comment, spokesman Tom Mentzer said.

It’s especially embarrassing for Democrats since the students were all mostly white and had family incomes over $150,000 a year.

Jeffrey Toobin was on CNN blasting Senator Dianne Feinstein as incompetent in her original handling of the Amy Coney Barrett nomination to the Appeals Court a few years ago. He wasn’t angry on behalf of Judge Barrett. He believes Feinstein made a hero out of the judge. As the top Democrat on the Judiciary, the 87-year-old will have the key role in grilling Judge Barret for the Supreme Court. He wants her gone.

CNN’s Jeffrey Toobin absolutely shreds Sen. Dianne Feinstein as “so incompetent, so inept, so apparently religiously discriminatory” in attacking Amy Coney Barrett’s religious beliefs. “She has repeatedly engaged in behavior… that seemed out of step with what Dems want to do.” pic.twitter.com/kkqYNN4DmF — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) September 26, 2020

Democrats no longer support her because she isn’t far left enough.

Next, we’ll hear about her Chinese spy driver and her role in handling that situation.

Democrats want her gone, the sooner the better.