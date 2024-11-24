Senators Rejecting Trump’s Picks Will Face a Primary

As mostly fake controversies are ginned up about Trump’s nominees, his team said senators who rejected his nominees would be primaried.

ABC News Chief Washington Correspondent Jonathan Karl reports that one senior Trump adviser said the message to lawmakers is, “If you are on the wrong side of the vote, you’re buying yourself a primary.”

“That is all,” the adviser told Karl. “And there’s a guy named Elon Musk who is going to finance it.”

“The president gets to decide his Cabinet. No one else,” the adviser added.

This is basically what Democrats say they’ll do if they don’t fall in line. Somehow this has the media concerned.

Potential Problem Senators:

Bill Cassidy

Susan Collins

John Cornyn

John Curtis

Joni Ernst

Mitch McConnell

Markwayne Mullin

Lisa Murkowski

Todd Young

