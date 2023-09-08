Senescent Nancy to Run Again “to Advance San Fran Values”

Progressive Democrat Nancy Pelosi released a statement today to entice San Francisco voters. She is planning to run again at age 83 despite some signs of dementia here-and-there, and she will do it “to advance San Francisco values.”

The former House Speaker stepped down from her leadership responsibilities last year, but wants to continue her years of far-left influence.

“Now more than ever our City needs us to advance San Francisco values and further our recovery. Our country needs America to show the world that our flag is still there, with liberty and justice for ALL. That is why I am running for reelection — and respectfully ask for your vote.

San Francisco values include rampant crime, stealing allowed up to nearly $1,000, no bail, release, homelessness, a city for the rich alone, gender ideology, naked men walking around, human excrement on the streets, open air drug scenes, open borders, and sanctuary for illegal aliens – including criminals.

She also had no problem with the violence from Antifa and Black Lives Matter. Pelosi praised the leftist radicals, and said she was afraid of people who read the Federalist papers.

This is like Joe Biden running on Bidenomics!

She has held her seat for 36 years, since 1987. Mrs. Pelosi first became Speaker in 2007.

TRASHING POLITICAL OPPONENTS

Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) trashed President Trump and his supporters – “a certain element of the population” – in an interview released Friday by Bloomberg Television.

Speaking with Francine Lacqua while on a trip to Venice, Italy, Pelosi called Trump a “cancerous…malignancy” and said of his supporters, “They don’t share our values in terms of respect for the dignity and worth of every person.”

Nancy Pelosi bears a lot of responsibility for the vile rhetoric we now hear from politicians. She makes the most awful comments in a soft, sweet voice.

Watch:



Hey @SpeakerPelosi — REPUBLICANS don’t get it .. the dignity and worth .. etc etc WHAT IS THIS .. you even encouraged it ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/Wo0e8NY6ru — Bill Badey (@10903) September 1, 2023

Related