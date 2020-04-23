Senile Joe ‘aggresses’ climate with Al Gore! They’re coming for your car!

Senile Joe started out his interview with Al Gore with Gore thankfully doing most of the talking. Joe did try to speak and “aggress” the [hyper-exaggerated] issue of climate change. Look at Gore’s expression, especially his eyebrows, during this Joe moment.

Joe Biden starts attacking Trump, forgets what he’s saying, then asks Al Gore if it’s “too late to aggress the climate change” Watch Gore’s eyebrows: pic.twitter.com/7bA8CBieM1 — Jewish Deplorable 🇺🇸 (@TrumpJew) April 22, 2020

Joe Biden tries to quote JFK. Biden can't remember the quote. So he rambles and stammers on and on while Al Gore looks on in pain. Biden finally quotes JFK as saying "we're doing this because we refuse to postpone." JFK never said this. Ever. Dems, why are you doing this? pic.twitter.com/Pl9G8ei7PF — Benny (@bennyjohnson) April 22, 2020

Joe Biden and Al Gore happily talk about making the combustion engine illegal in the next clip. Senile talks to crazy. Joe will agree to anything any far-left Democrat wants. That doesn’t mean Gore didn’t make some good points, just that he’s not all there.

When the electric car engines perform as well as the combustion engines, people will buy them — if they’re affordable. The market place will sell them, not these two.

Joe Biden and Al Gore talk gleefully about making the internal combustion engine illegal Democrats are coming for your car pic.twitter.com/ayN28VPbt6 — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) April 22, 2020

Millions out of work is a golden opportunity for their extreme green platform.

Joe Biden and Al Gore see millions of unemployed Americans as an opportunity for their radical “Green New Deal” “We can transform the country,” Biden says pic.twitter.com/FDWkkvrg3K — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) April 22, 2020

GOOD QUESTIONS

Does Benny have a point here?

Oil companies are paying people to take their crude. American fracking is a booming industry that has made America energy independent for the first time in 100 years. Energy has never been cheaper or more available. Dinosaurs Biden and Al Gore are jabbering colorful wind mills pic.twitter.com/lPoWCa8rw8 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) April 22, 2020

Why didn’t Gore ask about the arrest?

Al Gore missed quite the opportunity to ask Joe Biden about the time he was arrested for trying to see Nelson Mandela. pic.twitter.com/iW34FGA54L — America First (@AmericaFirstPAC) April 22, 2020