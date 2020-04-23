Senile Joe ‘aggresses’ climate with Al Gore! They’re coming for your car!

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Senile Joe started out his interview with Al Gore with Gore thankfully doing most of the talking. Joe did try to speak and “aggress” the [hyper-exaggerated] issue of climate change. Look at Gore’s expression, especially his eyebrows, during this Joe moment.

Joe Biden and Al Gore happily talk about making the combustion engine illegal in the next clip. Senile talks to crazy. Joe will agree to anything any far-left Democrat wants. That doesn’t mean Gore didn’t make some good points, just that he’s not all there.

When the electric car engines perform as well as the combustion engines, people will buy them — if they’re affordable. The market place will sell them, not these two.

Millions out of work is a golden opportunity for their extreme green platform.

GOOD QUESTIONS

Does Benny have a point here?

Why didn’t Gore ask about the arrest?

