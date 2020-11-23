Sidney Powell was shunned to protect Trump’s SCOTUS cases

Conservative treehouse says the statement by Trump’s Legal Team, stating she is not on their legal team, is only about the RNC not wanting to pay any of Sidney Powell’s bills or be liable for lawsuits.

It could be part of it, but it’s conjecture. The shunning involves much more than that. It’s about protecting the cases they hope will be taken up by the Supreme Court.

Ms. Powell’s rhetoric is overshadowing the SCOTUS cases. It’s a distraction and it is used to make the President look foolish. The Supreme Court cases are a long shot, but the truth is, Democrats broke the law, and the cases surrounding their actions are legitimate. They need to be heard even if it doesn’t overturn the election.

IT’S MORE THAN THAT

It is more than money. The Trump campaign officials fear her rhetoric exceeds her evidence. Talk of lawsuits must have them concerned. None of them have seen the evidence, so they are nervous.

Various Trump campaign sources have spoken to the DC Examiner, Breitbart, and others saying no one has seen evidence that will hold up in court.

One senior administration official spoke with the DC Examiner and said, “Sidney has made these claims, but she has not shown, to my knowledge, evidence in support of them — not to the campaign — not to the White House. I don’t know anyone who has seen the evidence. Where is that evidence? The more she goes out there, the more it overshadows the legitimate problems. The problem with this stuff is that you got so over-the-top, and you overshadow the illegitimate improper things that were done.”

That is true.

President Trump has solid legal cases. The left has violated the Constitution by changing the laws via courts. The left burned down the law to make this election as porous and fraudulent as possible.

Watch:

THE STATEMENT