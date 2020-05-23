Sessions rebukes Trump, “I did my duty and you’re damn fortunate I did”

President Trump does not support Jeff Sessions for the Senate and continues to endorse Tommy Tuberville. He posted another tweet yesterday. But that’s not the news. The news is Jeff Sessions’ reaction to Trump’s endless reminders.

3 years ago, after Jeff Sessions recused himself, the Fraudulent Mueller Scam began. Alabama, do not trust Jeff Sessions. He let our Country down. That’s why I endorsed Coach Tommy Tuberville (@TTuberville), the true supporter of our #MAGA agenda! https://t.co/pCi7jftce2 https://t.co/sAn1VbxNwc — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 22, 2020

Sessions wrote in response, “Look, I know your anger, but recusal was required by law. I did my duty & you’re damn fortunate I did. It protected the rule of law & resulted in your exoneration. Your personal feelings don’t dictate who Alabama picks as their senator, the people of Alabama do.”

He’s “damn fortunate” he did? It protected the law to allow an Obama drone to take over the probe and appoint a special counsel in bed with Democrats? Every attorney who special counsel Robert Mueller appointed as an investigator was a committed Democrat.

It was four years of hell for the USA and it seriously damaged the presidency. Recusal was NOT required by law, that was very debatable, and, if so, why didn’t he immediately resign?

Sessions is also taking credit for his quasi-exoneration.

Sessions didn’t insult Trump, but telling him he did the right thing might not sit well. Obviously, President Trump won’t agree.

Sessions is standing up for himself and was the first to support President Trump. Perhaps that will be worth something, but it’s unlikely. President Trump doesn’t trust him and he needs loyal people in the Senate.

What do you think? Has Trump gone too far?

