Plan to purge the military in a witch-hunt

President Joe Biden’s nominee for the Secretary of Defense General Lloyd Austin calls for purging the U.S. military of so-called “far-right” elements and racists. How do you determine if someone is a racist since Democrats now say all whites are racists?

“The job of the Department of Defense is to keep America safe from our enemies,” Austin said, “But we can’t do that if some of those enemies lie within our own ranks.”

This comes as the Biden camp demands intense vetting of the 25,000 National Guard troops stationed in Washington, D.C. for the Inauguration security. Rep. Steve Cohen of Tennessee told CNN news he was suspicious of the Guard because its make-up was overwhelmingly from among classes of likely Trump voters.

Reasons for Removal

According to one report, reasons for removal included social media which contained references to former president Trump’s slogan MAGA (Make America Great Again), KAG (Keep America Great), displaying American revolutionary paraphernalia such as the Gadsen Flag, and membership or association with Turning Point USA and Young Americans for Freedom, pro-Trump Republican organizations for college and high school students). Also, reasons for removal include NRA membership.

Democrats claim all whites are white supremacists and privileged.

At the same time, after pretending to support the Guard, they’ve forced them into sleeping in parking garages without heat in winter. The Guardsmen “feel incredibly betrayed.”

Acting DOD Secretary Chris Miller state that the DOD had no intelligence pointing to an “insider threat” to the inauguration. They vetted them anyway.

A Democratic-proposed domestic terrorism bill calls for ongoing surveillance and training of federal, state, and local law enforcement as well as the uniformed services against the threat of “infiltration” of “far-right” extremists. It won’t stop there. Democrats plan several more bills along the same line.

The bill says nothing of the threat of infiltration posed by far-left groups, or from jihadist groups.

Such is the unity Joe Biden calls for daily.

Related