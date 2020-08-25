Shamefully Biased Media Coverage of Republican National Convention

PBS hosted the first night of the Republican National Convention on Monday evening on TV. It was shamefully biased. Fortunately, the convention was streamed live online.
Host Judy Woodruff and a cavalcade of liberal leftist contributors minimized all of Trump’s accomplishments. They also questioned the veracity of the guest speakers at the virtual convention.
Mark Shields in particular diminished every guest speaker and excoriated them for their messages and opinions. He brutally criticized President Trump at every turn. He also characterized Donald Trump Jr.’s speech as McCarthyism.
Contributor Cynthia Tucker said the speakers “bounced between warm and fuzzy and really, really dark and scary.”
The panel blamed the president for the pandemic, even though Biden called Trump xenophobic when he issued for a travel ban from China.
CONDEMNATION OF GUEST SPEAKERS
It was downright embarrassing when PBS introduced guest speaker Kimberly Guilfoyle as Donald Trump Jr.’s girlfriend! How sexist and hypocritical. It was a low blow, even for PBS.
Most telling of the PBS anti-Trump agenda was when they cut off the speech of Vernon Jordan, the black civil rights activist and Democrat State Representative from Georgia. Fortunately, it was broadcast online through several other media outlets.
Jordan spoke of the optimism for the future of America and how Democrats take the black vote for granted. He described how Democrat tried to kick him out of office for his support of President Trump. Jordan told how Democrats have promised everything to the black communities, but have delivered nothing. And how they are afraid of blacks who think for themselves.
The description by the McCloskeys of St. Louis of how they were arrested for protecting their home from rioters was compelling. PBS showed a video of protesters threatening to rape and kill them. But the panel ignored that and claimed that the “peaceful protesters were just walking to another event.” Do they really think we’re that stupid?
PRESIDENT TRUMP TOOK THE HIGH ROAD
President Trump was shown in several videos welcoming groups to the White House to tell their stories. There was a group of first responders and essential workers. There were the hostages who were released after President Trump intervened on their behalf. All expressed their gratitude to the president and praised him for what he did to help them, their families, and their communities.
Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel told us she was chosen for the job by Trump not because she was a woman, but because she was the best person for the job. Yamiche Alcindor tried to convince us that Biden didn’t pick Kamala Harris as his running mate because she was a woman, but because she was the right person for the job. What a bold-faced lie! Biden said repeatedly he was going to choose a black woman.
By far, the best speech of the night was given by NFL great Hershel Walker, a friend of Trump for 37 years. He related interesting and compassionate accounts of the Donald Trump he knows personally. But alas, even Walker’s remarks were criticized.
One of the many things that last night’s speakers had in common was the universal condemnation of Joe Biden’s racist comments and actions. “Poor kids are just as smart as white kids” was mentioned, as was Biden’s comment about the lack of diversity in the black community compared to Latinos. Biden’s work on the crime bill that led to mass incarceration of blacks also drew strong criticism.
But by far, the most frequent reference to Joe Biden was his lack of accomplishments after 47 years of public service.
LEAVE THEM WANTING MORE
Donald Trump, Jr. ended the evening with an impassioned and poignant speech about the future of America and the failures of the Democrat party. Judy Woodruff called it an “angry speech.”
The first night of the Republican National Convention was inspirational and uplifting. It was patriotic and, unlike the convention last week, showed what is best about America and how much better it can be if we work together. It was about optimism, not fear.
The PBS host and panelists gave Biden and the Democrats a pass at last week’s convention. Last night, however, they tried their best to put President Trump in the worst possible light. It was so blatantly and obviously biased that it fooled no one.
PBS has long been a liberal platform despite it’s being funded by American taxpayer dollars as a supposedly PUBLIC BROADCASTING SYSTEM. PBS should be defunded. Let it survive on the contributions of its listeners rather than money taken involuntarily in the form of taxes.
For truly unbiased coverage, gavel to gavel, of party conventions, the US House of Representatives, the US Senate and many other topics of interest…tune to C-SPAN. You can watch it for free if you have cable TV. You can watch it for free on your computer if you log in to your cable provider.
If you don’t have cable, you can still watch free live stream of C-Span. The only significant difference is the visual ads that you are not really required to focus upon.
https://www.c-span.org/networks/
https://mediaboxfree.com/c-span-live/
At the mediaboxfree site, scrolling the left side bar offers many sources, including C-Span2, C-Span3
All of the C-Span channels are essentially bias free zones.
NPR was just as bad. This morning they had a segment about Biden’s speech and how it compared historically to other acceptance speeches. Hardly a word about the RNC, oh yeah, something about selecting Donald Trump as the nomonee.