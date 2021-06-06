Shameless CNN bootlicker Brian Stelter slobbers over circle-back Jen



















CNN’s cringe-worthy adoration of Jen Psaki, a propagandist who would make Joseph Goebbels blush, is quite nauseating to normal people. That could be why CNN’s numbers, and especially Stelter’s, are in the sewer.

His first question of circle-back Jen was, “When you watch the news, when you read the news, what do you think we get wrong?”

Uh, ‘everything’ is the correct answer, but not the one she gave.

Stelter asks how she likes the job, and whether she gets testy, mentions their young children as part of the sycophantic subjugation. He also asks her why she calls on Fox News and Newsmax. In response, she pretends it’s part of the White House effort to unify. This is as they destroy the country and do the opposite.

Then he, a congenital liar, asks her how she, another congenital liar, is doing repairing the lies of the last four years.

What revolting, repugnant, despicable, lying Soviet-level propagandists. UGH!

It’s not just CNN, read more here. The media is wholly untrustworthy and damaging our nation, and tearing us apart.

Watch if you can bear it:

Our corrupt media are absolutely nothing more than propagandists and should be treated as such. https://t.co/qwxAz40Eyj — Mollie (@MZHemingway) June 6, 2021

Somehow Brian Stelter managed to take his humiliatingly “tell-me-why-I’m-bad-Jen” start to his interview and get even more sycophantic from there. Even Psaki had to be thinking: “oh my god, the intensity of his adoration is…. uncomfortable.”https://t.co/mhXFwAZ3Oy — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) June 6, 2021

I like the ‘beat me’ comment:

