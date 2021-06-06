Fox skips Trump’s speech, Chris Wallace expresses his adoration of Fauci



















Along with CNN, Fox News refused to air Donald Trump’s speech at the GOP North Carolina convention yesterday and that made Liz Willis happy.

The RSBN reporter tweeted, “I’d like to formally thank @FoxNews for all of our new viewers tonight. Continue to skip out on President Trump’s speeches and we’ll continue to take your audience & Welcome to the @RSBNetwork fam, new people!”

She gets it, Fox doesn’t. While they have some good people on in the evening, they have some far worse people on during the day. Take Chris Wallace for instance. He’s insufferable. If you skipped his show, it was a great day to do it. He needled anyone who didn’t carry the Democrat message, including Corey Lewandowski who he didn’t allow to finish a sentence.

Then he went after Joe Manchin, a devoted Democrat, who actually wants to preserve the union. Manchin wrote an op-ed today explaining why he is voting against “For the People Act” and voting to preserve the filibuster.

“I believe that partisan voting legislation will destroy the already weakening binds of our democracy, and for that reason, I will vote against the For the People Act. Furthermore, I will not vote to weaken or eliminate the filibuster.”

FAUCI IS A DEDICATED PUBLIC SERVANT [WHO MAKES $417K A YEAR]

Chris Wallace is a full-blown far-left Democrat now and doesn’t try to hide it. His worst moments are defending the indefensible, namely, the Grand NIAID Flip-Flopper, Anthony Fauci.

Wallace told colleague John Roberts during a discussion on the network about COVID-19’s origins that he had read reports on Fauci’s emails and “a number of the emails” himself, concluding [remarkably], “There’s no smoking gun there,” The Hill reports.

“This is highly political. … You’re seeing it as a major talking point for Republicans,” Wallace said, predicting that former President Trump would go after Fauci during an appearance in North Carolina on Saturday.

Politics enters into it, yes, but those incriminating emails were his alone.

The “Fox News Sunday” anchor called Fauci a “devoted public servant for 40 years.”

The truth is Fauci is an over-paid, partisan bureaucrat who needs to be investigated since there is an awful lot of circumstantial evidence in those emails that suggest he’s corrupt.

TRUMP IS A TRUTH-TELLER

Here are a few of Trump’s clips from the convention yesterday. In one, he torches the country’s top infectious disease bureaucrat.

He’s one of the few people who tells the truth about the Chinese Communist Party and the China Virus from Wuhan, China, probably their lab.

TRUMP: “The time has come for America and the world to demand reparations and accountability from the Communist Party of China… China must pay.” pic.twitter.com/t1u9YRBo0D — Benny (@bennyjohnson) June 6, 2021

Trump just roasted Fauci: “He’s a great promoter. Not a great doctor, but he’s a hell of a promoter. He likes television more than any politician in this room… But he’s been wrong on almost every issue.” pic.twitter.com/8qWazfKu6u — Benny (@bennyjohnson) June 6, 2021

Trump calls Fauci a “radical masker” after Fauci’s flip-flop on masking pic.twitter.com/0RAmYFskQw — Benny (@bennyjohnson) June 6, 2021

TRUMP: “We are going to lay the groundwork for making sure that Republicans once again carry the great state of NC in… a year that I look very much forward to— 2024.” pic.twitter.com/sc8IlL0dIm — Benny (@bennyjohnson) June 6, 2021

Donald Trump labels Critical Race Theory un-American and receives a standing ovation tonight in North Carolina. pic.twitter.com/1vQjHSgPxC — Mythinformed MKE (@MythinformedMKE) June 6, 2021

TRUMP: “If anybody knows who the hell is running that operation, could you let us know? Because I don’t think it’s Joe. But who the hell knows— maybe it is.” pic.twitter.com/taKP7MyGUc — Danny De Urbina (@dannydeurbina) June 6, 2021

BREAKING: Trump endorses Rep. Ted Budd (R-NC) for NC Senate race: “I am giving him my complete and total endorsement” pic.twitter.com/DtovUpM891 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) June 6, 2021

