Marc Lamont Hill uses Afghanistan to spew hate against US and white men

Racist Marc Lamont Hill, a communist professor, got his start in the public eye when Bill O’Reilly put him on his Fox News Show rather regularly to debate various issues. In fact, Hill will be on Bill’s podcast tonight. The pullout from Afghanistan has provided him with a debate stage to irrationally and viciously attack the United States as we are already suffering worldwide humiliation at the hands of the Biden administration.

This was also another opportunity for him to attack white men — our brave soldiers who are not all white — and to do so on Black TV.

He began with a defense of a CNN reporter in Kabul reporting with a hijab. According to his rant, she was criticized for it. As far as we can see that isn’t why she was criticized. Of course, she had to wear a hijab in front of the Taliban. She was roundly mocked for saying they’re chanting ‘Death to America’ but they ‘seem friendly.’

That led to his preplanned rant that somehow the goal of the criticisms was to make the hijab and Islam look bad. This is as the Taliban terrorists are making women wear full burkhas with netted slits for their eyes.

Then he gets to the point. The hijab, he claims is used as “a tool to justify American imperialism.”

Hill’s irrational argument is that the US invades countries using the false excuse that they are there to help the women because “look at what they wear on their heads, they have no agency.”

The rant continued from this America hater who has free license to say anything he wants on Black News Tonight, angering an already vulnerable population.

Women in Afghanistan are brutalized in the most heinous ways. There is little doubt that weighed into the decision to try and help. We certainly didn’t go in for the minerals as the Chinese communists are doing, but you won’t hear a word of complaint from Hill.

As Taliban rape little girls and women, slaughter anyone they think is an enemy, tar and feather their faces, cut limbs off, and hang them, Hill condemns Americans after spending trillions trying to help them.

According to him, America has no feelings, morals, or ethics — “America has interests.” America wants you to believe our “imperial theft and plunder is an attempt of white men to save brown women from brown men. And it’s all a complete lie. Do not buy into the theatrics of the hijab and burkas and ?, and all that stuff, no, no no, this is about good old-fashioned colonialism.”

There it is — he wants his black audience to hate white men. Hill is a race-baiting communist.

We took nothing from Afghanistan, but we did spend, by some estimates, up to six trillion trying to rebuild their nation into a freer society. It had nothing to do with colonialism No one dug out their minerals. They had no oil. What they had was an oppressive society with terrorists and criminals running things and now it’s back.

Hill doesn’t care about the people in Afghanistan, many of whom are whiter than I am. He cares about twisting reality into yet another hate whitey rant.

The man had nothing bad to say about the Taliban. He might as well be a Taliban spokesperson.

Watch:

Tonight on Black News Tonight, I have my thoughts on CNN’s Clarissa Ward, Afghanistan, and the pretext of hijab. pic.twitter.com/v3yDSjEows — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) August 17, 2021

