Sharpton Warns: Casting Kamala Aside Is “Racist and Misogynist”

According to NBC News, Kamala Harris is fiercely defending Joe Biden. There might be an ulterior motive. Should he win, he likely won’t make it four years, and she would become president. If he resigns, she gets all the campaign funds and wants to be the candidate. She would be the first black-Indian president, albeit incompetent.

NBC News spoke with seven sources who have stressed that while Harris is focused on building up confidence in Biden, her loyal allies are making it clear that should the chance emerge for her to step into the lead role, she would have broad support across the party. Those allies, who include a number of Black Democrats, have vocally said any attempt to push her aside this year would be met with forceful, vocal pushback.

While it’s not definite, word is out that Biden is resigning. As bad as he has been for years, he is even worse.

January 26, 2021. Not even a week in office. They told us this was perfectly normal. pic.twitter.com/JOSesUP7hV — MAZE (@mazemoore) July 3, 2024

AL SHARPTON DEMANDS DEMOCRATS NOT OVERLOOK KAMALA

“I think she’s done very well on her feet,” said the Rev. Al Sharpton, who added that while he continues to support Biden as the party’s nominee, Harris should not be passed over should Biden drop out. “She’s always been good. I think she’s just better. And I think that she’s better than any of the names that have been floated out there.”

They refer to Al Sharpton as a civil rights activist when he is actually a racist pot stirrer. Sharpton said, “no doubt” in his mind that the motivation of anyone trying to cast aside Harris, the first woman, Black person, and person of South Asian descent to serve as vice president, is “racist and misogynist.”

“If anyone tried it, they better know I’m on the tracks to block the train from going ahead,” Sharpton said of any effort to make someone other than Harris the top of the ticket. “When people voted for Biden to be the nominee, they were voting for the Biden-Harris ticket. How are you going to now come and separate that ticket and throw it open? There is no legitimate excuse. The calculation is ‘We can do this because she’s a woman and because she’s Black.’ Well, Blacks and women should not tolerate that calculation.”

As NBC News wrote on CNN, she gave the media a blueprint for handling the debate crisis. “I’m not going to spend all night with you talking about the last 90 minutes when I’ve been watching the last 3½ years of performance.”

That line is not working so far.

Kamala Harris: Far-Left, Dishonest, and Incompetent

Kamala achieved nothing as a Vice President. In fact, she achieved the opposite. For example, as a border czar, she ignored the open border crisis her administration created. Instead, she poured our tax dollars into countries sending illegal immigrants to the US.

She also makes no sense much of the time. Kamala is to the left of Biden. She is a Marxist and was reportedly chosen by the Obamas to be the Vice President.

WATCH: CBS Norah O’Donnell reminds Kamala Harris she has the most left-wing voting record in the Senate after she tries to deny it. “Well, actually, the non-partisan GovTrack has rated you as the most liberal senator.” pic.twitter.com/jj4k59JHVs — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 26, 2020

Harris supported the BLM riots in 2020. She even set up a bail reform system for the rioters. She’s anti-law enforcement and can’t be trusted.

Her history isn’t good, either.

That time Tulsi Gabbard absolutely wrecked Kamala Harris. pic.twitter.com/oAyazcbzHt — TheFOO (@PolitiBunny) July 3, 2024