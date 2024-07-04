After Previously Threatening Justices, Cowardly Lyin’ Schumer Assails SCOTUS Again

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer apparently is only able to screw up some courage when he’s speaking to what he feels is his party’s political advantage.

During the BLM riots, while NYPD cops were being assaulted and their cruisers set on fire near his Brooklyn office, he couldn’t be found—Ditto when hundreds of elderly were dying in nursing homes within blocks of that same locale. Now, as New York City has been literally overrun with border-jumping “migrants,” once again, the cowardly Schumer has taken to hiding under his desk in D.C.

Ah, but when he can take shots at a Supreme Court decision likely to invigorate the leftist base of his party, Chucky turns fearlessly stout-hearted; and the truth be damned.

It was a little over four years ago when he lobbed this rhetorical grenade at two SCOTUS justices regarding overturning Roe v Wade.

“I want to tell you, Gorsuch. I want to tell you, Kavanaugh. You have released the whirlwind, and you will pay the price. You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions.”

For context: Here’s Schumer, referring to #prolife counterprotesters as “the bad guys” prior to threatening two Supreme Court justices. pic.twitter.com/krtwtkMhBn — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) March 4, 2020

Almost three months to the day following that incendiary comment, Nicholas John Roske, 26, armed with a handgun, a knife, pepper spray, and burglary tools, was arrested outside Justice Kavanaugh’s home. He told investigators that he’d decided to kill Kavanaugh because he was angry about the possibility that the Supreme Court would overturn Roe v. Wade.

Moving forward to the Supreme’s Monday decision on presidential immunity. a lying Schumer again waxed unhinged about the court.

“This is a sad day for America and a sad day for our democracy. The very basis of our judicial system is that no one is above the law. Treason or incitement of an insurrection should not be considered a core constitutional power afforded to a president.

“This disgraceful decision by the MAGA Supreme Court – which is comprised of three justices appointed by Mr. Trump himself – enables the former President to weaken our democracy by breaking the law. This decision undermines the credibility of the Supreme Court and suggests that political influence trumps all in our courts today.”

Now “tough guy” Chuck, in his latest fevered SCOTUS attack, has added Amy Coney Barrett to a MAGA crew he claims is just fine with treasonous, insurrectionist presidents “living above the law.”

What could possibly go wrong with spewing that kind of irresponsible, combustible puke? Let’s ask John Roske.