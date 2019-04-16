Shep & Neil hung up on guests who dared mention European church attacks

Prior to yesterday’s tragic fire in Notre Dame, there have been numerous attacks on churches in Europe daily. By all accounts, the Notre Dame fire was started by accident. That is how police are investigating it.
Early speculation is never good when it comes to arson in a case like this because if someone deliberately set it, the backlash would be furious. However, for TV anchors to avoid it when they speculate about everything else all the time seems unnecessarily rude. The anti-Trumpers Shep and Neil would not allow anyone to mention it.
PC Shep Smith and Neil Cavuto don’t trust us to handle such a discussion rationally. They hung up on everyone who mentioned the assaults on churches and prelates.
SMITH FORBADE ALL MENTION OF IT
Smith banned all talk of any possibilities other than a construction-related accident. He ended a call with a French media analyst, Phillipe Karsenty when he said that the fire may not have been an accident as initially reported.
“Everybody’s really under shock now in France,” Karsenty reported. “I would tell you something. Even if nobody died, it’s like a 9/11, it’s a French 9/11. It’s a big shock. This church was there for more than 850 years. Even the Nazis didn’t dare to destroy it.