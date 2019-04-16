Shep & Neil hung up on guests who dared mention European church attacks

“You need to know that for the past years, we’ve had churches desecrated each and every week in France, all over France. So, of course, you will hear the story of the politically correct — the political correctness which will tell you it’s probably an accident.”

A huffy Shep shut him down and when Karsenty said he just wanted people to be ready in case, Shep said, “No, sir, we’re not doing that here, not now, not on my watch. Philippe Karsenty, it’s very good for you to be here…”

Shep cut his mic and he was gone.

POMPOUS NEIL WAS FRANTIC

I was listening to Neil when he grew defensive and virtue signaled with the Catholic League President Bill Donahue. It was a bit abrupt and unnecessary.

“Well, Neil, if it is an accident, it’s a monumental tragedy,” Donahue said. “But forgive me for being suspicious. Just last month, a 17th-century church was set on fire in Paris. We’ve seen tabernacles knocked down, crosses have been torn down, statues …”

At this point, Cavuto jumped in saying, “We don’t know that. So if we can avoid what your suspicions might be. I do want to look at what happened now. A very pricey rebuilding and renovation effort going on that involved a good deal of Catholic fundraising campaign I know in this country and abroad. This renovation was paid for up front. So, in other words, all the monies were there. Now I’m wondering how much more the Catholic Church commits to this or do you think they now first want to get to the bottom of it?”

Donahue quickly skimmed Neil’s new topic, saying, “First, they have to get to the bottom of it and they will rebuild it. There’s no question about that. They certainly, the Catholic Church will come up for the money for it, that’s not even a question. I’m sorry. When I find out that the Eucharist is being destroyed and excrement is being smeared on crosses …”

Neil hung up on him. Later, he said he didn’t mean to be “rude” but he didn’t want that kind of speculation.

They gave a lot of fodder to the meanies on Twitter who congratulated the two for cutting off the “conspiracy theorists,” thus embarrassing the two guests again.