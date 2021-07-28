Shifty Schiff goes off on McCarthy as an imaginary 9/11 denier

















Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., said on Monday that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., would have denied the Sep. 11th terrorist attacks happened if it meant stopping a commission investigating his party.

“Had Kevin McCarthy been the leader then, there would have been no 9/11 commission. There would have been an effort to persuade the country that it didn’t happen, or it’s overblown, or who knows what the explanation would have been,” he said on CNN with Anderson Cooper of tea bagging fame.

When these hyperbolic politicians compare 9/11 to J6 where the only person killed was at the hands of a police officer, it outrages 9/11 victims’ families.

Host Anderson Cooper set it up. He said the “amount of bipartisan attention that was rightfully paid to” the terror attack, isn’t getting the same bipartisan focus as 9/11.

Schiff jumped on it, claiming if McCarthy had been leader during the 9/11 attack, there would have been no investigation.

“But that Republican Party that was willing to do that in 2001 and 2002 is not Donald Trump’s Republican Party,” he declared.

All of this is a fraud, a staged fraud, prepared in advance.

In an interview on CNN, #CA28‘s @AdamSchiff bizarrely says that if #CA23‘s @GOPLeader @kevinomccarthy had been speaker on 9/11, he would have claimed that it *didn’t happen,* and would have opposed a 9/11 Commission. Untethered to reality. pic.twitter.com/aHqnu8DVTI — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) July 27, 2021

Related















