Congenital liar AOC thinks she was going to be raped on J6

















Sandy Cortez, aka AOC, aka Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, was not in the Capitol on January 6th. Even so, she is claiming she thought she was going to be raped.

AOC’s story about the officer took place before the riot at the Capitol and we don’t think she has a crystal ball telling her people were going to breach the Capitol.

She also said at another time that she believed Senator Cruz was going to murder her. Even though we all know she wasn’t in the Capitol during the riot, Chris Cuomo has said it “doesn’t have to be real.”

Watch:

Sandy Cortez — who was *not* in the Capitol on Jan 6th — now claims she thought she was going to be raped 🤦🏻‍♂️ There is no level to which the left will not stoop. Now trivializing sexual violence. Sick fucks.@AOC you’re a SICKO. pic.twitter.com/rHlgQp5Zzb — Raheem J. Kassam (@RaheemKassam) July 27, 2021

